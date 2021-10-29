5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $850,000

Simply stunning, this custom built 1.5 story Whalen Home is sure to impress! Gorgeous distressed hardwoods welcome you home & extend throughout the main floor. Continue into the beautifully appointed great room, featuring 12' ceilings, perfectly complimenting the bright & open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen hosts an incredible 5 burner gas range, farmhouse sink, quartzite counters & custom cabinetry w/soft close doors! Adjacent hearth room w/gas fireplace walks out to the private fenced yard. Luxurious main floor master offers a lavish retreat w/2 expansive walk-in closets, large soaking tub, double vanities, & separate shower. Upstairs hosts a spacious loft, 3 add'l bedrooms, 2 sharing a Jack & Jill bath and the 3rd w/a full hall bath nearby. Ideal for entertaining, the lower level hosts a fantastic bar area, bedroom, & gorgeous full bath! Dual HVAC, 75 gal water heater, 9' ceilings on the main, 9' pour, Anderson windows and 8' solid wood doors are just a few of the amazing upgrades!