This is IT! New construction (22), 1.5 story, many upgrades, great location & quiet setting adjacent to Castlewood SP! This home sits at the edge of convenience & country, only about 30 mins to everything in StL! Approach the front door that overlooks the wooded area across the street, leading to the Park. The formal DR is on the left and the soaring 2 stry Great Room is straight ahead w/ floor to ceiling windows. The large eat-in kitchen is open to the GR and looks directly into the Heatilator gas Fireplace. The kitchen features upgrades galore with Granite, upgraded cabinets, stainless app, and a walk-in pantry. Main floor laundry and half bath lead to the oversized garage. The main floor primary features a bay window and a luxury bath w/sep tub & shower and walk in closet. A huge bonus room is at the top of the stairs along with 3 beds & 2 bath. Fin walkout LL has a full bath, BR and FR with egress windows. Dual zone hvac and dual tankless WH's. Don't wait!