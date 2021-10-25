5 Bedroom Home in Black Jack - $215,000

Here is your chance to own this beautifully updated 5 bedroom 2 bath two story Cape Cod style home. This freshly painted house features a large family room with updated LVP flooring with large beautiful windows. The dining room is off the living room and leads into your gorgeous kitchen. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances! The additional living room hosts a wood burning fireplace great for the winter season! The bathrooms are updated and new carpet in all the bedrooms. The partially finished lower level has additional entertainment area and plenty of storage space. The back yard is oversized and features a back patio great for relaxing and grilling in the summer season! The house backs up to Jury elementary school and provides a direct access trail to the school. Features a large 2 car garage with workbench. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, parks and schools. This one won’t last long, schedule your showing today!