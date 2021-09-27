5 Bedroom Home in Black Jack - $290,000

2-story on quiet cul-de-sac BACKS TO WOOD. Multi-level deck overlooks PRIVATE POOL. 2 story entry foyer w/ hardwood floors & Crown Molding throughout most of main. Sitting Room, Living Room & Great Room ready for entertaining. Kitchen & Breakfast Room open to Great Room w/ Woodburning Fireplace. UPDATED KITCHEN cabinets, tile backsplash, underlighting, rich GRANITE counters, spacious PANTRY, Breakfast Bar, newer dark STAINLESS appliances, & gas stove. Breakfast room leads to relaxing deck. Separate dining room with wall of windows. Updated half bath on main floor and laundry room. Wooden staircase leads upstairs. LARGEST Master Suite imaginable with space for private owner’s living room. Walk-in closet, sunken TUB, step-in shower in Ensuite, double vanity and tile floor. 3 other large bedrooms upstairs. Extra Long Vanity in full upstairs hall bath. Lower Level w/ crown modling is ready to entertain with FULL SIZE WET BAR and walkout to covered deck. 5th bedroom & Full Bath on LL.