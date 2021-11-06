Better than new, 3 year old Prestige Custom Home in desirable Parkridge neighborhood across from Tilles Park. Enjoy everything Brentwood has to offer, Award winning schools, sidewalks, Tilles Park & exceptional shopping/restaurants. This stunning two story home has many builder updates & has been beautifully decorated. Soaring ceilings, custom millwork & open floor plan, make this a must see for the luxury buyer. Gourmet kitchen has high quality custom white cabinetry, large center island with exquisite Double edge custom granite top, stainless appliances and sliding glass doors that overlook the newly fenced level back yard. Impressive master bedroom suite with his and hers closets, coffered ceilings & luxurious spa like bath. 2nd floor boasts 3 additional large bedrooms and another full luxury bath. Lower level has sun drenched recreation room, 5th bedroom/office area & full bath. Stunning landscaping and lawn sprinkler system. Move in ready, this home can be yours by the holidays.
5 Bedroom Home in Brentwood - $799,000
