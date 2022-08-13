 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Brentwood - $850,000

5 Bedroom Home in Brentwood - $850,000

Stunning newer built home, with serene cool neutral color schemes throughout, in much sought after Brentwood, awaits your discerning buyer. Countless amenities include an open floor plan, HW floors, living room, family room w gas fireplace, breakfast area, bar/wine area w beverage cooler, walk in pantry & beautiful custom kitchen. An office area, cubby area, & a half bath round out the main floor. Upstairs features a primary bedroom suite with coffered ceiling, 2 walk in closets, a large custom luxury bath, plus 3 additional large bedrooms & another beautiful bath. The partially finished lower level features a 5th bedroom and full bath, recreation area, plus an unfinished area to contain your storage items. Additional amenities include zoned HVAC, with some closets and pantry designed by SLCC. The exterior of the home is picture perfect with front porch, a manicured lawn, mature shade trees to the rear, patio off the back of the home, & a custom firepit ready for your celebrations.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News