5 Bedroom Home in Brentwood - $850,000

Stunning newer built home, with serene cool neutral color schemes throughout, in much sought after Brentwood, awaits your discerning buyer. Countless amenities include an open floor plan, HW floors, living room, family room w gas fireplace, breakfast area, bar/wine area w beverage cooler, walk in pantry & beautiful custom kitchen. An office area, cubby area, & a half bath round out the main floor. Upstairs features a primary bedroom suite with coffered ceiling, 2 walk in closets, a large custom luxury bath, plus 3 additional large bedrooms & another beautiful bath. The partially finished lower level features a 5th bedroom and full bath, recreation area, plus an unfinished area to contain your storage items. Additional amenities include zoned HVAC, with some closets and pantry designed by SLCC. The exterior of the home is picture perfect with front porch, a manicured lawn, mature shade trees to the rear, patio off the back of the home, & a custom firepit ready for your celebrations.