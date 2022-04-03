A truly special home is now available in Brentwood. You'll love 5 bedroom (two suites), 4 full bathrooms home, 2 half baths & a SIX car garage on .4 acre lot with 3,700 SqFt of finished space. Renovations from top to bottom & a magnificent home addition with attention to detail at every turn. Custom kitchen, large main floor Master suite, 4 large bedrooms on 2nd floor (& 2nd bedroom suite), with Brazilian cherry & hardwood floors throughout. Lower level offers 9’ ceilings under the living room addition with a built-out home office, 4th full bath & great space for your home gym. Fantastic yard with covered deck, large patio, oversized fenced yard with extensive landscaping & in-ground irrigation. A weekend oasis every day! The 6 car garage will not disappoint with 2 service doors, room for rafter storage & hobby space. Be sure to review Features List - 3 HVAC zones, 2 water heaters, Cape Cod shutters, heated bath floor, surround sound, jetted tub, new dishwasher & wine steward ('22).
5 Bedroom Home in Brentwood - $900,000
