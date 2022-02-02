Majestic 2-story in a great subdivision on a large tree lined lot. The 4+ bed, 3.5 bath is sure to impress. With ample space on all levels, including the finished basement, this house also has ton of must have features. The divided floor plan allows for an office, formal dining & large family room that opens up into the kitchen. Main floor laundry & a wood burning fireplace are also part of the package. Upstairs are 4 generous sized room, 3 of which have walk-in closest. Master bathroom en suite has dual sinks & separate bath / shower. Basement is nearly full finished with an extra bedroom w/ egress window & walk in, walk-out lower level, & of course a full bath & plenty of storage. The large secluded back yard backs to trees & common ground, is fully fenced and has a deck. This home has great bones but needs a full cosmetic interior update. The systems in this home are all operational and good, including the roof. Home to be sold as-is and is ready for a quick sale & close if needed.
5 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A major winter storm is expected to bring more than 6 inches of snow to the region, forecasters say.
Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski told his diminishing flock Sunday that 'every aspect' of ministry and institutions will be assessed for change.
‘He was so young’: Family identifies 17-year-old who died after being shot at by O’Fallon, Mo. police
Kiara Neal said her brother, Christopher "Chris" Jones, was a sweet, funny person who loved his family.
In what will be one of the most monumental endeavors of Joe Biden's presidency, the retirement of Stephen Breyer sets the stage for an immense…
Initial plans call for building a 105,000-square-foot recreational sports center almost entirely in a south St. Louis County floodplain.
What if Trump had decided his best path to the White House was through the Democratic party?
Instead of an encampment for the unhoused, City Hall is now looking at a redevelopment plan for the area.
The car rammed into a concrete barrier, flipped onto its side and smashed into the Loughborough Avenue Schnucks, a witness said.
The bulk of the storm, which could drop major amounts of snow, will sweep through the region on Groundhog Day.
Curtis Cain, a finalist for national superintendent of the year, will move from Wentzville to Rockwood.