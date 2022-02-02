5 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $330,000

Majestic 2-story in a great subdivision on a large tree lined lot. The 4+ bed, 3.5 bath is sure to impress. With ample space on all levels, including the finished basement, this house also has ton of must have features. The divided floor plan allows for an office, formal dining & large family room that opens up into the kitchen. Main floor laundry & a wood burning fireplace are also part of the package. Upstairs are 4 generous sized room, 3 of which have walk-in closest. Master bathroom en suite has dual sinks & separate bath / shower. Basement is nearly full finished with an extra bedroom w/ egress window & walk in, walk-out lower level, & of course a full bath & plenty of storage. The large secluded back yard backs to trees & common ground, is fully fenced and has a deck. This home has great bones but needs a full cosmetic interior update. The systems in this home are all operational and good, including the roof. Home to be sold as-is and is ready for a quick sale & close if needed.