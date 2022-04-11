5 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $349,000

This beautifully appointed five bedroom home is waiting for you! Once you step foot inside you are greeted with lots of natural light and thoughtful custom farm house charm. The open floor plan allows you to spread out and enjoy entertaining in the kitchen, large dining area and great room. The kitchen opens to the lush landscaped backyard and a beautiful patio with a wooden pergola. The main floor primary suite offers ample closet space as well as a quiet sitting area and ensuite bath. Two additional bedrooms as well as a full hall bath complete the main floor. The lower level offers a large rec room as well as a cozy entertainment area, a full bathroom and two additional bedrooms (one is currently being used as an office and the other an exercise room) and storage. Situated on nearly a half acre and an attached two car garage are just two more perks of this wonderful property.