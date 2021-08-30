5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $1,399,989

Synonymous with Town & Country luxury, this Devonworth Manor Way home is loaded with all the extras. Located in the Parkway West School zone you'll enjoy nearly 7,000 SqFt of finished space starting with a two story Foyer that leads to a fantastic GREAT ROOM with a masonry gas fplc and 2 Story windows on three sides. Through the wet bar, and the "Back stairs'" is the pinnacle of luxury kitchens including granite topped center island, custom solid wood cabinets, top-shelf stainless appliances and a cozy Hearth Room with another gas fplc. Through the Butler Pantry is the DR with crown molding light filled windows and room for any size gathering. Rounding out the main floor is the MASTER SUITE with 2 walk-in closets, spacious bath and an adjoining den. Up the curved staircase are three generous bedroom with private baths, and an overlook balcony. Your lower level is perfect with , private office, huge bedroom, and rec room with a third fireplace. All this with a circle drive 3/4 acres