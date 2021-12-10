5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $1,550,000

Welcome to one of the finest and most spacious estate’s in Town & Country! This spectacular 5b/4.5b features 6,000+ sq ft of finished living space, a 3 car garage, and is poised on 1.5 beautiful acres. Grand entry foyer is flanked by a chic formal LR with bar and bright FR with walls of windows and a pass-thru gas fireplace. Adjoining the FR is a formal study with rich woodwork and built-ins. Large, thoughtfully designed eat-in kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, gorgeous countertops and leads to a formal DR with fireplace. Watch beautiful western sunsets on the covered back deck overlooking the grounds with a pool, recessed trampoline, and tennis court. Vaulted primary suite with outdoor terrace, multiple closets and private bath. 3 more bedrooms (1 ensuite) and 2 baths complete the UL. Finished, walk-out LL features family/rec areas, game room, bedroom, bath, fitness room and theatre. Plantation shutters, ornate moldings, wood floors, this home has it all!