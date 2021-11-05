Distinctive Collection in a prestigious gated neighborhood in Town & Country. This custom executive home in Devonworth has an open floorplan & dramatic appointments. Elegant curb appeal, w/brick & stone elevation, massive arched walnut door, circle drive, 4 car garage. Foyer features vault ceiling, natural limestone floor. Extensive millwork, pewter hardware, solid alderwood doors throughout. Library w/14’ ceiling, built-in cabs/shelves, bay window, wood floor. Gourmet kitchen w/Thermadore appliances, custom wood cabs, granite, & limestone floors that spill into Hearthroom, w/cathedral wood beamed ceiling, stone FP. Main flr Master Ste w/coffered ceiling, wood floor, his/hers closets, & Bath w/limestone heated floor, jet shower, jet tub. 4 BRs, 4 baths upstairs, AND 41 x 23 Bonus room. Finished W/O LL has limestone floors, distinguished bar, wine cellar, family & game rooms, full bath. With over $700,000 in upgrades, this Luxury Home is a must see.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $2,850,000
