Distinctive Collection in a prestigious gated neighborhood in Town & Country. This custom executive home in Devonworth has an open floorplan & dramatic appointments. Elegant curb appeal, w/brick & stone elevation, massive arched walnut door, circle drive, 4 car garage. Foyer features vault ceiling, natural limestone floor. Extensive millwork, pewter hardware, solid alderwood doors throughout. Library w/14’ ceiling, built-in cabs/shelves, bay window, wood floor. Gourmet kitchen w/Thermadore appliances, custom wood cabs, granite, & limestone floors that spill into Hearthroom, w/cathedral wood beamed ceiling, stone FP. Main flr Master Ste w/coffered ceiling, wood floor, his/hers closets, & Bath w/limestone heated floor, jet shower, jet tub. 4 BRs, 4 baths upstairs, AND 41 x 23 Bonus room. Finished W/O LL has limestone floors, distinguished bar, wine cellar, family & game rooms, full bath. With over $700,000 in upgrades, this Luxury Home is a must see.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $3,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
What do you think George Kissell would think about Shildt being fired by the Cardinals for so-called philosophical differences?
‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Three weeks after a record 17-game winning streak, Shildt "floored" by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
Two out, pressure’s on: After firing his second homegrown, hand-picked manager, Mozeliak’s next choice a defining one for Cardinals
A winning team with returning stars had momentum building for 2022 before the sudden dismissal of manager Shildt allowed frustrations, questions to surface.
The threat came two days after the Post-Dispatch informed the state about a data risk that left vulnerable 100,000 Social Security numbers.
Shildt is the first St. Louis manager to be fired immediately after taking his team to the postseason.
The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
Sign of the times: Despite being No. 1 nationally, Cards have lost nearly half their TV households from six seasons ago.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been probing drug dealing and gun violence in the Castle Point area for months.