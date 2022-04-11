Move-in Ready! This beautifully updated home is available for rent in Town and Country in the Parkway School District! There's plenty of room for the entire family with over 2,700sq/ft, 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, an oversized 2 car attached garage, a partially finished basement, and a large back patio for those warmer weather BBQs! The main level features a spacious living room, formal dining room, additional family room with decorative brick fireplace, and a gorgeous eat-in kitchen showcasing granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a center island and two pantries. Off the kitchen is the main-floor laundry room, additional half bathroom and access to the garage. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms, the full hall bathroom, and the spacious master suite, complete with walk-in closet and full bathroom with granite vanity top with double sinks and a large walk-in shower. Partially finished basement! This home is not for sale. Pets allowed!
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $3,800
