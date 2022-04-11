Welcome to 173 Marcrest Drive. Located in the beautiful sought after Chesterfield, MO, this 5 bedroom ranch has plenty of room for everyone. The home boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout and an updated kitchen including a brand new oven. The house is freshly painted including a white washed brick fireplace. The lower level adds over 2000 sq. ft. of living & entertaining space with an additional bedroom. The maintenance free deck over looks a private backyard. Parkway Schools, close to highways, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $440,000
