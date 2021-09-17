5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $509,000

Welcome to this charming 2 Story home w/ 5 Bedrooms & 4 bathrooms (3 full & 1 half ). The kitchen has stainless appliances, new dishwasher, gas stove, planning desk & breakfast area w/ pretty views out bay window. Other features include new carpet, fresh paint, hardwood floors throughout main level, 2 masonry fireplaces, main floor laundry, crown molding & powder room w/ designer vanity. The spacious Master Bedroom opens up to the bathroom that is tastefully updated w/ double sinks, huge walk in closet & handsome tile shower. Plus, there are 3 other nice bedrooms & Full bath upstairs. The fully updated walk out lower level has a fireplace, granite bar, full bath & a generous bedroom that is handicapped accessible. The expansive composite deck overlooking the backyard is great for BBQing & entertaining. Located in the desirable neighborhood of River Bend West near 141 & Olive. Also listed for lease $2,900 a month. 2 year lease preferred