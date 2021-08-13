5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $529,000

Showings begin 8/13. Picture perfect 1.5 story Cape Cod in sought-after Claymont Estates! This 5 bed/ 3 bath home has been updated throughout and boasts nearly 3,000SF of living space. Situated on a park-like .6 acres that backs to common ground, you are truly in your own backyard oasis. Upon entering, you will be charmed by the large formal living and dining rms w/ crown molding & beautiful hardwoods. The updated kitchen w/ breakfast bar & wine fridge opens to inviting family room w/ fireplace & built-ins. The stylish main-floor owner's suite features an updated bathroom & 2 large closets. Completing the main floor, is a 2nd full bath, bedroom (or office), and newly renovated laundry/mud room. Upstairs you will find 3 generously sized bedrooms w/ great closet space and another full bath. Other notable features include an oversized attached garage, newly zoned heating & cooling, sprinkler system, beautiful patio & an abundance of storage throughout.