This beautiful two story with brick elevation provides spacious rooms and plenty of space to spread out! With approximately 3900 sf of living space on 3 levels, this is one you won’t want to miss! Enjoy 9’ ceilings on the main, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, wood floors throughout most of the main floor. 2 story entry foyer, bay window in LR, dining room with wainscoting, family room with bay window and FP, a large kitchen with center island, granite countertops, 42” cabinets, planning desk, pantry, breakfast room, huge, light-filled vaulted sunroom, custom millwork, main floor laundry complete the main floor. Upstairs find 4 large bedrooms, primary with walk-in closet, bath with double sinks, separate shower/tub. Finished walk out lower level features a gigantic rec room with 2nd FP, 5th bedroom and full bath. Step outside to a covered patio area. Deck off the sunroom. 3 car side entry garage. Ample storage. AA+ Parkway West Schools. Close to shopping, schools, highways. Fridge, w/d will stay
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $589,900
