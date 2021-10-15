5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $590,000

This one of a kind home is the largest in Greenfield Village and the gorgeous $100k+ landscaping updates makes this home a rare find. Over 4800 square feet of living space (3300 up and 1500 down) features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 1 1/2 baths also includes in addition to a suite on the 2nd floor, a main floor master or mother in law suite. Stunning hardwood floors and top of the line updates are noticeable throughout the home. Home features: main floor laundry and mud room, an outdoor kitchen and firepit and walk-out lower level. Included in sale are the family room and garage TV's, washer and dryer, hot tub, shed and outdoor refrigerator. Create your family memories in this home with a finished lower level recreation room and workout room, and ample storage. The lower level also includes a full bath. Located on a cul-de-sac, this private street is the perfect place to raise your family. Show Inst: Appt. through MLS, Supra, Occupied