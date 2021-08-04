Move in ready! 6 year old home with open floor plan, 2928sqft of light filled living space + finished walk-out lower level, situated on a partially wooded, private .6 acre lot. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers the best of new construction with updates updates and add ons that will make living here a dream. Here are a few of the highlights: Open staircase allows sunshine to fill home, massive walk in closet in master bedroom, 4 bedrooms on 2nd floor-1 bedroom in walk out lower level w/full bath, Tesla hook up in attached garage, home theater system in lower level is included ($7k value), hearth room & eat-in kitchen extend the entire width on the home and are great spaces to host gatherings large & small. The formal dining room is to the right & formal living room or music room is to the left as you enter the home. Your office & work out rooms are in the lower level & provide plenty of getaway space. Home is 2-mins from interstate 64/40. Pre-listing inspection report is clean!
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $675,000
