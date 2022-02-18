5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $684,900

You will not want to miss this beautifully updated and meticulously cared for 5 bedroom 1.5 story home in Chesterfield complete with an inground pool & 544 sq ft. 3 seasons room. Get ready family, summer ’22 will be your best summer yet! Huge main floor master with en suite bath & walk-in closet, MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, hardwood floors throughout THE main & second levels. Second level features 4 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, a full jack and jill bath plus a lot of storage space. The fully finished lower level adds over 1000 sq. ft. of living & entertaining space with an additional full bath even more storage. New roof (2021), zoned HVAC system (2018) and many other upgrades make this home completely turn key. This one checks all the boxes and more! Come by one of the open houses on Saturday or Sunday 2/20 2/21 from 1-3 pm. Parkway Schools, close to highways, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD.