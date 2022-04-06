 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $699,900

5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $699,900

SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY 4/8..NO EXCEPTIONS PLEASE! Welcome Home To This Mckelvey Built Beautiful 1.5 Sty Featuring A Large, Level, Fenced Yard Perfect For A Pool! Five Main/Upper Bedrooms & 1 Possible Extra In LL, Large Upper-Level Bonus Room. Wood Flooring & Plantation Shutters Throughout. Main & Upper Laundry, Finished LL, Zoned Heating/Cooling. Perfect Chesterfield Location Where You Are Able To Walk To The Store And Elementary School If Desired.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News