5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $699,900

SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY 4/8..NO EXCEPTIONS PLEASE! Welcome Home To This Mckelvey Built Beautiful 1.5 Sty Featuring A Large, Level, Fenced Yard Perfect For A Pool! Five Main/Upper Bedrooms & 1 Possible Extra In LL, Large Upper-Level Bonus Room. Wood Flooring & Plantation Shutters Throughout. Main & Upper Laundry, Finished LL, Zoned Heating/Cooling. Perfect Chesterfield Location Where You Are Able To Walk To The Store And Elementary School If Desired.