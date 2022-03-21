5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $750,000

Holy smokes Dear, stop the car! This amazing home has been updated and renovated and is move-in ready. Great location with close proximity to New Logan Park will be completed early spring/summer with amenities that include playground, pickle ball courts, picnic tables, pavilion and restrooms. Updates include: All new siding, facia,soffits and oversized gutter/downspouts.Custom fiberglass front entry door with Baldwin entry door lock. Fresh paint throughout 1st & 2nd floor 4in wide wire brushed solid oak flooring. New insulated garage doors and new 2 inch asphalt overlay on driveway.1st and lower-level patio doors (Low-E, tempered blinds between the glass) Brand new 1st floor and lower-level wet bars (new solid wood cabinets, oversized granite countertops, fixtures, wine/beverage cooler, &, etc.). Brand new lighting fixtures, interior & exterior. Professionally refinished kitchen cabinets, flooring, new refrigerator, garbage disposal. And so many more. List available with supplements.