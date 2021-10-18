5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $750,000

Absolutely stunning 2 story in the sought after Seasons at Schoettler subdivision. You will immediately notice the gorgeous hardwoods, extensive millwork & moldings that continue throughout! The gourmet kitchen has been completely remodeled w/under-counter ice maker, dbl Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers, prep sink, coffee bar area, dbl wall ovens, gas range & stainless hood. Wet bar in the family room w/granite counters & new wine fridge. Fantastic vaulted hearth room w/cozy gas fireplace & built-ins leads to the large composite deck. Follow the gorgeous staircase up to the luxurious master suite featuring his & her sinks, soaking tub, separate shower & walk in closet. One of the bedrooms has its own private bathroom & the other 2 bedrooms share a hall bathroom. Perfect for entertaining, the lower level hosts an expansive rec room w/a wet bar, exercise room & large bedroom that walks out to the patio. Incredible, level backyard offers plenty of space along w/a putting green & playground!