5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $850,000

GORGEOUS 5BR 6 BA, 1.5 Story Walkout w/Saltwater Pool & Waterfall on Private Wooded Lot in AMAZING SCHOOL District! Upgraded Kitchen w/Subzero Fridge & Wine Fridge in bar. Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Cherry Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry & hard surface countertops! Jack & Jill Bath for 2nd bedroom & Loft! 3rd BR Upstairs w/private bath! Loft could be easily converted to 6th BR! AMAZING Technology throughout home! Lutron HomeWorks® whole house lighting control system. Control 4® audio, video & home automation system w/5 touchscreens providing intercom. 10 rooms w/distributed audio. Surround sound in the great room & lower level rec room. Pool controls on system. Video doorbell & electric door lock. Security System. Smart thermostat & garage doors. Quartz Countertops & Heated tile floor in master bath! Professional lighting design w/over 130 recessed can lights! Finished WO Lower Level 4th & 5th Bedrooms EACH w/Private Full Bathrooms & Walk in Closets!! New Roof 2016!