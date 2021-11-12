5Bed/3Full/2Half Bath two story home situated on 1.15 acres in the stunning Karrvilla West Subdivision. Beautiful home furnishes distinguished parquet flooring, in-ground sprinkler system, wired outdoor lighting, alarm system, zoned HVAC, water filtration system, crown molding, 9 ft. ceilings, huge Patio & private Tennis Court w/lighting. Family Room reveals a Wet Bar w/overhead light & cabinets & raised hearth brick wood burning fireplace w/wood mantle & dual doors that lead to the Sun Room. Sun Room is equipped w/lighted ceiling fan, wall heat/cool & access to the Patio. Kitchen flaunts Quaker made cabinets w/built-in spice rack, granite counter tops, ceramic tile back splash, center island w/Breakfast Bar. Appliances include dual wall ovens, smooth electric cook top & dishwasher. Upper Level Master Bedroom Suite features twin extended closets. Master Bath boasts duo sink vanity, whirlpool tub & separate shower. Lower Level displays Wet Bar, Full Bath, tons of storage & Cedar Closet.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $960,000
