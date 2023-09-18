This Brook Hill Estates home is a beautiful 2-story, 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom gem on a peaceful cul-de-sac. Highlights include hardwood floors throughout main floor, all new windows, a spacious family room with fireplace, and an updated kitchen with custom cabinets and granite countertops. A private office, separate dining room and laundry/mud room with new storage lockers round out the main floor. The upper level boasts four well-appointed bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with an updated bathroom and custom shelving in the walk-in closet. An ensuite bedroom and two bedrooms with jack-n-jill bath complete the second floor. The lower level offers added entertainment space with a new wine room, bedroom with egress window, and ample room for gatherings. The private backyard adds to the charm of this lovely property.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $990,000
