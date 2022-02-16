5 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,150,000

Located in the historic and highly sought after Claverach Park, this two-story Georgian Colonial is prepared to welcome you home! This light-filled home features 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, wood floors, spacious rooms and a wonderful floor plan that flows easily from room to room creating a great home for entertaining! The Main Level includes a Living Room, formal Dining Room with bay window and two built in corner cabinets, large open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Hearth Room with fireplace and Laundry closet & Office opening to patio and yard. Second level has a spacious Primary Suite with newer ensuite bath, two closets, (one walk-in) and connects to an Office/Sitting Room. There are 4 additional bedrooms and two full hall baths. Partially finished Lower Level with Recreation Room, full Bath, wine cellar and tons on storage. Two car detached garage. Enjoy all of the neighborhood activities for the entire family. Easy walk to Glenridge Elementary, Wydown Middle school, Forest Park & Wash U