CLAVERACH PARK, a Neighborhood you will be "HAPPY TO CALL HOME!" and a Home you will be "HAPPY TO RESIDE!" An INVITING ENTRY welcomes you. WALK-IN & FEEL LIKE YOU'RE HOME! Traditional, Brick 3 Story is STATELY, GRACIOUS & FAMILY FRIENDLY! ENTERTAIN INSIDE & OUT! A Spacious Living Room & Dining Room flow to the Updated Kitchen, Breakfast Area & a Sunroom w/3 Walls of Windows. ENJOY BUTLER'S BAR w/Wine Cooler, sink & glass front cabinets & walks through from kitchen to Dining Room. Step out to a private landscaped setting & ENJOY OUTSIDE FUN w/extensive Stone Paver Patio, Built-in Grill & Lovely Pool w/Flagstone Deck. ENJOY INSIDE COMFORT w/Spacious Master Suite, Updated Bath, Walk-in closet & Sunroom w/3 walls of windows. ENJOY 4 additional bedrooms & 4 baths. ENJOY FAMILY FUN in a Finished LL w/Fireplace & attractive Built-in Bookcase. ENJOY Special Architectural Features & Beautiful Wood Floors. ENJOY an ABUNDANCE OF STORAGE in 2 Attic areas, as well as in the LL.
5 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,575,000
