5 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,599,000

Welcome to luxury living just minutes away from downtown Clayton! Just 3 years new, 656 Langton has it all! Step inside and be wowed by the attention to detail and absolutely pristine condition - 10 ft ceilings, beautiful custom moldings,gorgeous wood floors, luxurious finishes, and so much more! Main floor boasts open floor plan with light-filled great room with coffered ceiling and stunning chef’s kitchen, complete with Thermador appliances and butler’s pantry. Gorgeous dining room with wainscoting detail. Main floor primary suite with oversized walk-in closet & spa-like bath. Just off the main floor living space you will find a private staircase to a loft area, perfect for an office, rec room or guest space. Custom main floor laundry and mudroom. The 2nd floor offers 3 additional bedrooms, 2 baths, potential 2nd laundry and bonus room. Finished LL boasts large rec room, 5th bedroom and bath. Private backyard with patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining and activities. Spectacular!

