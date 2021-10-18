5 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,699,000

Welcome to your new Home! Recently Renovated with lots of new new new! Enjoy your brand new gourmet kitchen w custom cabinetry, granite countertop & all new SS appliances. The main floor offers the best of both formal & informal living, with an elegant dining room that leads to the beautiful new custom kitchen through the butlers pantry and opens to a very large & stylish Great Room with a cozy fireplace,all leading to an inviting wrap around deck perfect for entertaining indoors and out. The superior Master Bedroom suite with coffered ceilings is the haven you have been looking for, w whirlpool bath, his & her sinks & walk-in closet. Bonuses of Central Vac,2 laundry rooms, security & irrigation system, 2 Car Garage, over 4200 sq ft. And what a Fantastic Location!! This custom all brick 5 bedroom,5 bathroom home in Clayton Gardens is in the most ideal location, walking distance to local amenities, restaurants, bars, parks and maybe even your work! The easiest decision you'll ever make!