Beautiful brick & stone exterior. 10' ceiling in main and lower levels, job site-finished white oak hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces (LR and FR), Marvin windows and doors, and designer lighting throughout. Chefs kitchen with Wolf & Subzero appliances, quartz countertops and full height backsplash, butler's pantry with beverage fridge and large Walk in pantry. Kitchen opens to family room and eat-in area with glass doors to the covered deck. Large Master suite with a gorgeous Carrara bath and generous WIC, laundry, and three additional bedroom suites complete the second floor. Knotty Alder bar, recreation area, full bath, fifth bedroom and oversized two car garage complete the lower level. Smart home with Nest thermostats and door bell, 3-stop elevator, professional landscaping, in-ground sprinklers, and aggregate hardscape. Fabulous lot with tons of privacy- cedar fencing and mature trees. Modern luxury living in the heart of Clayton.