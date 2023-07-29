Custom 6 yr NEW construction in popular Clayton Gardens. The seller curated high-end finishes, complimenting an open floorplan accented by 9 & 10 ft ceilings. A 12 ft granite island accents the cook’s kitchen with amenities including subzero, Viking range and Miele built in coffee maker. The breakfast rm, and lg fam/great rm with fireplace accesses the maintenance free deck with fireplace. A powder rm, liv/offc, and dining rm complete the 1stflr. A luxury master suite with timeless marble, glass shower, air tub, double vanities and huge custom closet, along with 3 add’l suites, each with private bath/lg walk in custom closets and a laundry rm are all found on the 2nd flr. The low lev WALKS OUT to a private covered patio and fenced yard. A 5th bedrm, full bath, rec rm with wet bar, mudrm and craft rm complete the low lev. An electronic gate for the heated driveway, lg 2 car gar, and so many more upgrades. Walk to downtown and Clayton school.