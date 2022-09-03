5 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $2,590,000

Stunning Sophisticated Elegance is what you'll find in this 3.5 year old SMART home! Designed by renowned architect Lauren Strutman. Built by Debrecht Custom Homes. Beautiful brick and limestone surround this 1.5 story home, 5 bedroom 5.5 bath in the prestigious private Tuscany Park subdiv. Open concept floor plan. Main floor features a 2sty entry, 10-12 Ft ceilings. Kitchen has custom Omega cabinetry, butler's pantry w/built-in beverage cooler, tray ceiling,6 burner Thermador stove & built-in refrigerator, center island, main floor laundry rm, limestone fireplaces in great rm & study. Main floor luxury Master suite w/coffered ceiling, a dreamy master bath w/soaker tub, walk-in shower, dbl sink & custom walk-in closet. 5" hardwood floors throughout 1st & 2nd levels. 2nd floor features 3 en-suite bedrooms and bonus rm. The LL has a home theatre, gym, game area, extra family rm, BR, BA, wet bar. Crown molding & tall base molding throughout. Ground-level 3 car garage.