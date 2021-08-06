5 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $829,900

This lovely Clayton home has recently been updated. The large home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 full/2 half baths. The entire house has been freshly painted, including the kitchen cabs that look amazing. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and access to the back deck and driveway. The first floor living and separate dining rooms are very large with great windows and crown molding. Living room has a w/b fireplace. There are 3 1st-floor bedrooms with a full bath. Upstairs are two large bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a master with bath and 2 walk in closets. The bathrooms have been updated with new tile, paint and fixtures. Wood floors have been refinished throughout the entire house. The L/L is finished with a rec/family room with gas fireplace, half bath, wine storage, a bar, laundry room and bonus room perfect for a playroom or storage. The exterior is very attractive with beautiful landscaping that provides plenty of privacy. Clayton Schools. This home is one of a kind!