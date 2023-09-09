This is your chance to own this exceptional & beautifully maintained 5BR/4.5BA ranch in the lovely Gedern subdivision! Newly finished basement w/living space, wet bar, along w/complete BR & full BA. Features include hardwood floors, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, canned lighting, plaster walls, finished oversized 3 car garage. Step inside & first notice you will find the sprawling family room featuring vaulted ceiling & great natural light pouring through the windows that opens to the well appointed kitchen that boasts granite countertops, large island/breakfast bar, pantry & breakfast room overlooking the expansive patio & room-to-run yard. Split BR floor plan showcases main floor master suite w/large walk-in closet & BA w/dual vanity & walk in shower, two ample-sized BRs that share a Jack-and-Jill BA & 4th BR w/private full BA. Main-floor laundry/utility room & guest bath complete the main level. Easy access to highway and walking trail. Agent Related