You have to see this incredible home with immaculate finishes throughout to believe it! Nestled on 1.3 scenic acres backing to the community pond this stunning all brick 5 bedroom home is sure to impress! Inside find the dining room on your left & French doors leading to the office on your right. The sprawling family room features a stone fireplace & bay window. The kitchen boasts a center island, marble countertops, Viking appliances, pantry, breakfast area, & adjoining hearth room w/ fireplace. Also find bedroom 1 w/ en suite bath, & a 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs find the main bedroom suite featuring attached bath w/ dual vanity, fireplace, walk-in shower, & separate tub. Also upstairs find generously sized bedrooms 3 & 4 w/ Jack & Jill bath, bedroom 5 w/ en suite bath, & spacious loft area. The finished lower level features a huge recreation room, bar area, sauna, full bathroom, & storage. The outdoor living area features an in ground pool, hot tub(as-is), large patio, fireplace & shed.