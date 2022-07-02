With its modern flair, open floor plan, high-end finishes and central location, this new build is a must see! The main level boasts a stunning kitchen with large center island, six burner cooktop, double ovens, microwave drawer, coffee nook and opens to the dining area and great room. Off the great room & sharing a 2 sided fire place is a light filled sitting area which feels like a sunroom. The primary main level suite is spacious and offers two large walk-in closets. An additional sitting area which can also be a a more private dining option, a large laundry room, mud room & powder room complete the main level. The upper level has 2 additional graciously sized bedrooms and a hall bath. The walk out lower level has the same level of finishes as the main level and offers an entire additional living space with separate office, open kitchen/dining/great room, ensuite bedroom, another bedroom, full hall bath and laundry room - perfect for multigenerational living. 3 car garage!
5 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $1,150,000
