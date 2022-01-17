5 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $1,265,000

Come see this spacious colonial-style home on 1+ acres in Ladue School District. In the foyer, you are greeted with a winding staircase and openings to the large separate dining room and the living room, featuring a wood-burning fireplace and french doors to the covered porch. Off the living room is a cozy den or office, perfect for a quiet getaway. A spacious, updated kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and a marble center island is great for entertaining. The kitchen opens up to a sun-filled hearth room with built-in bookcases, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, and doors leading to the gorgeous covered outdoor living space. Upstairs, find a master suite retreat with remodeled marble bath, 4 other bedrooms. and 2 additional baths. The lower level is partially finished with a laundry room, a recreation room and a storage room. Go outside to find 2 outdoor living spaces, circular driveway, 3 car garage, and much more!