A rewarding escape combines casual luxury and sophisticated St. Louis living. This magnificent home offers high-end finishes and thoughtful design throughout. Over 7,000ft of richly-appointed spaces include a welcoming entry with grand, curved staircase, expansive two-story great room with fireplace and wet bar, professional-grade kitchen equipped with oversized island and high-end appliances, open breakfast/hearth room, office, and an elegant dining room. Primary bedroom suite with opulent bath is on the main, while the upper level features three more bedroom suites. Significant lower level with rec/bar area, pass-through fireplace, game room, and a large office that could be a 5th bedroom. The large back patio, overlooking the sparkling pool and lush surroundings is the perfect spot for throwing summer parties. Prime location; minutes to major highways, schools, hospitals, country clubs, and more.
5 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $1,495,000
Believed to be a the first home on the block, the house sits on a plot bought from Peter Lindell’s farm.