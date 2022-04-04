This magnificently constructed Dick Busch Original faces East on just over an acre of exquisite grounds. Atop the sweeping lawn, a Porte cochere connects the guesthouse to the stately main home. Inside, an opulent 900 sqft foyer artfully frames the awe-inspiring staircase - a stunning backdrop for your most momentous occasions. 125 N Spoede allows for grand entertainment while maintaining an element of warmth that is often lost in a home of its stature. The main floor includes a massive primary suite, adjoining office, and abounding closet space. The gourmet kitchen and hearth room are flanked by French doors, leading to an oversized patio and a large screened porch on either side. Steps away is the fully equipped outdoor kitchen which is anchored by a stone fireplace. Whether working, relaxing, or entertaining, this home has it all; including a theatre with stadium seating, a fitness center, a massage room, and a state of the art studio for music production, podcasts, and more.
5 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $1,799,900
