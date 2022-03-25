Showings begin at special open house Thursday 3/24 12-2p. Incredible custom built home situated on a 1.49 acre park-like yard. This special home has a great floor plan with a main floor primary suite complete with luxury bath and large walk-in closet as well as another generous main floor guest suite. The two story great room has 3 sets of French doors that lead to the covered patio and terrace. The cook's kitchen with high-end appliances, large center island, pantry and storage galore is open to the breakfast and hearth rooms. Upstairs you will find two bedroom suites, a loft with built in bookshelves and desk plus a 2nd floor laundry room. The walk-out lower level has a state of the art media room with tiered seating. In addition, a wine cellar, bar area, additional guest suite and family room currently used as an exercise room completes the lower level. Additional home features include: newer HVACs, newer roof, salt water pool & 3 car garage. Pictures do speak a thousand words
5 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $2,350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens is part of an ongoing child custody dispute in Missouri.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Goldschmidt, changing bats for first time, and Arenado visited high-tech facility in Baton Rouge for a test-drive. The goal: 'Hitting the ball harder, plain and simple.'
Uncomfortable questions abound over the 37-year-old senior public servant's death, yet officials seem determined not to provide answers.
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.
BenFred: Every spring, it seems to get harder to envision Flaherty and Cardinals' front office sticking together
A draft-and-develop Cards front office and its drafted-and-developed starter never seem to read from the same page
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
Arenado hits two-run homer and Donovan a solo shot as Cardinals win fourth game in succession.
On the exterior the two-family residence in Washington, Missouri, appears as separate attached homes where units share a common wall but maintain separate entrances.