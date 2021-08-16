5 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $549,900

GET READY TO BE IMPRESSED! Completely remodeled home in Ladue School District with amazing space that you really have to see to believe! Home features new wide plank engineered wood flrs, built-in bookcases, modern lighting, new windows/doors, new fixtures & most major systems! Gourmet kitchen is a chef delight, designer cabinets, quartz countertop, artistic backsplash & s.s. appliances, spacious breakfast area and planning desk open to the large family room w/fireplace. Functional floor plan offers tremendous living space, w/ garage level laundry/mudroom. Magnificently finished lower level offers the 5th bedrooms, the 3rd full bath, a large entertainment room w/ wet bar, and tons of storage. Outdoor living will be a breeze this summer w/ peaceful level backyard back to woods, plenty of room to play. This jewel of home sparkles in its unique setting. Ladue School, Creve Coeur Amenities, Peaceful Neighborhood, Quality Rehab, Nothing in this house will stop you from falling in love.