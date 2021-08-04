Incredible home in Creve Coeur right off Ballas and I64 at Ladue Road. This sprawling ranch will not disappoint. This is actually 2 homes in 1. Main level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry, kitchen, breakfast, deck off breakfast room, hearth room w/fireplace, formal dining, living room, office ~ then there is the BONUS lower level ~ can be used for multigenerational living, studio apartment, AirBnB (check municipality), home office suite/studio which boasts full kitchen, formal dining room, great room, 2 large bedrooms (1 used as rec room), full bath, 1/2 bath, huge laundry area, SEPARATE ENTRANCE, outdoor patio. Main level is mostly hardwood flooring except kitchen which is tile. LL is mostly ceramic tile. There is an awesome part of the basement that has tall ceilings (10'+) and would make an amazing wine cellar, home gym, possibilities are endless. This unbelievable gem has been freshly painted, totally renovated, pristine condition and MOVE IN READY! Showings start 8/4/2021.
5 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $550,000
