5 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $629,000

Perfect 5 bed, 5 bath in well sought after Bellerive Estates with approx. 4700 sq. ft. is priced to sell. Situated on a corner lot with easy access to the community maintained common ground, this striking residence is a private retreat in a well-groomed and accessible neighborhood. A Taylor Morley Trademark Series Newcastle home with builder upgrade Hearth room and full Flex room on the 2nd story has been meticulously maintained and is truly one of a kind in Bellerive Estates. This property features formal living and dining rooms, spacious family room, open kitchen with breakfast room, walk-in pantry and butler's pantry, central vacuum, gas fireplace, in-law quarters with en suite bath, and stunning master suite with massive walk-in closet. The airy basement boasts 9 ft. foundation walls and 6th bathroom rough-in. Property is convenient to the East and West Olive Corridors, Creve Coeur Park, and Westport Plaza. Located within award winning Parkway Schools. This won't last!