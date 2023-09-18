Expansive ranch featuring over 4400 total sqft on 1 acre in Ladue Schools. Very private yard backs to common ground. This home underwent a upscale gut renovation in 2019. Will not disappoint! 5 beds, 3 baths. New mahogany door greets you at covered front porch. Kitchen features polar white inset custom cabinets w/ quartz tops. Breakfast island opens to flex hearth/dining room. Fabulous appliance package w/gas range, 2nd oven, built in SS fridge, 2 dishwashers, trash compactor & ice maker. 2 wine coolers in gorgeous hearth room built-ins. 4 season porch w/ HVAC off kitchen not in sqft. Huge study. Living room w/ gas fireplace. Primary suite has huge marble shower, 2 heads/body sprays. Heated black slate floor. 1800+ SF lower level w/ 2 beds & full bath. Huge rec & game room. Fireplace. Full wet bar w/ drink drawer/freezer. Full laundry in LL & 1st floor. Walk up LL. Garage w/ epoxy floor. New aggregate rear patios & concrete circle drive. Full Feature Sheet is available. Broker/Owner.