5 Bedroom Home in Des Peres - $1,324,500

The STUNNING view from this almost-unheard-of-front-porch is one for the ages. While your new favorite spot, don’t think for a moment that the rest of the home isn’t vying for your attention. As you enter the 8 ’ MAHOGANY front door, the abundance of NATURAL LIGHT highlights the luxurious features within; COFFERED ceiling, stylish engineered WOOD FLOORS, well-crafted millwork, CUSTOM Kitchen. Gathering spaces and bedrooms adorn each level of the property. The primary suite on the main level includes one of the most generously sized walk-in closets around. The 2nd floor connects 3 bedrooms to a huge bonus room, and the lower level provides 2 additional sleeping spaces/offices just past the Rec Area. MAIN AND 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY, built-in speakers inside and out. And location? Couldn't be better. After playing on the 2/3 acre lot, if looking for something else to do, you can always walk to West County Mall to return those holiday gifts that just don’t work out! When should we look for you?