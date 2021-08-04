Unparalleled panoramic views offering spectacular sunsets and beautiful vistas, overlooking Greenbriar Country Club's 13th hole. A Dick Busch showcase property, renovated with thoughtful detail. The main level primary suite has a spa-inspired bath and sitting room. Three en-suite bedrooms are found on 2nd level. An expansive lower level is built above grade and walk out; hosting an office (or 5th bedroom), oversize bar, entertaining areas, and billiard and exercise rooms. Find richly appointed details of wide plank distressed barnwood floors, chefs kitchen featuring SubZero & Viking appliances, marble counters, walk-in pantry, open shelving, glass front cabinetry, and vaulted hearth room with stone fireplace. An apartment suite above garage features a private stairwell. A new Grand Manor roof 2021 supersedes existing photos. A separate studio for art, pottery or 2nd office, is separate from the main house. Close access to highways, shops, The Tavern, Rosalitas & DesPeres Lodge.
5 Bedroom Home in Des Peres - $1,895,000
