You aren't ready for this one!! Welcome to 7326 Hearthstone Blvd in beautiful Edwardsville, IL! This luxurious home is a host's dream come true! Built in 2016, full SMART home. You can control almost the entire house from your phone with the app "Control 4". Your new kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, and Custom Amish Cabinetry that flow into the main living room. The hardwood floors and some accent pieces throughout the home are made from restored barn wood from an Old Tobacco Warehouse! Take comfort in ultimate privacy with each bedroom having en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets! The master bedroom has its own laundry hookups and a second laundry room can be found on the main floor. Curl up with a soft blanket in your Home Theater with Digital Dolby Atmos 13.6 (13 speakers, 6 subwoofers) and enjoy some drinks at your Wet Bar! Soak up the sun and get the perfect tan in your Heated, Custom Salt Water, Inground Pool with Waterfall!