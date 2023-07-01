Welcome to this charming downtown Edwardsville home! Conveniently located for the buyer who wants to walk to the downtown MCT Bus stop, schools, courthouse, Wildey Theater, or restaurants. Enjoy the open layout connecting the living area with the main-floor kitchen. Contemporary finishes are ready for your decor! There's also a fully equipped kitchen in the walkout basement along with 2 qualifying bedrooms and a full bath. Perfect for the buyer who needs 2 homes in one or desires rental income. Park in the back of the home in your own driveway. This home offers endless possibilities for professionals, families, or investors. Don't miss the chance to own a slice of downtown Edwardsville's vibrant lifestyle. Attend the Thursday Open House or schedule a private showing with your favorite agent!
5 Bedroom Home in Edwardsville - $225,000
